Myleene Klass honoured by Bafta for miscarriage documentary

Myleene Klass has been honoured with a Bafta nomination for her documentary, Myleene Klass: Miscarriage and Me.

The 44-year-old produced the documentary for W Channel, which aired in October of last year. Myleene has suffered four miscarriages in the past, and wanted to make the documentary to share her story and to break the stigma surrounding miscarriages.

Taking to social media to reflect on her nomination, the former Hear’Say star spoke of how touched she was to have her documentary recognised.

“Myleene Klass: Miscarriage and me has been nominated for a Bafta,” she wrote with pride.

“Like every woman who has experienced this utter pain, it feels like nothing will ever be the same again and nor should it be,” Myleene wrote candidly.

“After four miscarriages, getting to finally hold my son in my arms was relief, peace and an end to abject trauma like none I’d ever known but there are many who haven’t experienced this and some who never will,” she noted.

Myleene went on to explain how the documentary has evolved her feelings towards her miscarriages, and how it has changed her as a person.

“This documentary has set me on a different path from anything I imagined. On the first day of filming, I struggled to say the words ‘I’ve had a miscarriage’. By the last day of filming, seeing how much change needed to be done, I am on a new path of challenging parliament and pushing for real progress”.

In her message, Myleene called on the UK government to implement changes to ensure that miscarrying women will get the help and support that they need.

In the conclusion of her post, Myleene paid tribute to all those who have suffered a miscarriage. “To the Mamas of angel babies, I see you all. They are with us. In our cells, our bodies and our hearts.”

Friends and followers alike took to Myleene’s comment section to congratulate her on her achievement.

“This is so richly deserved,” wrote radio presenter Lauren Laverne. “Well done to you and the team xxx”

“This is huge and well deserved,” commented Britain’s Got Talent judge Amanda Holden.

“Well done pal x proud of you x”, singer Aled Jones also penned.

Myleene has three children in total. She shares two daughters with her ex-husband Graham Quinn – 14-year-old Ava and 11-year-old Hero.

In 2019, she gave birth to her first son, Apollo, with her fiancé, Simon Motson. The couple have been engaged since 2020.

Congratulations to Myleene!