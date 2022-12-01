Myleene Klass gets creative with homemade Christmas costume

Singer Myleene Klass has shown her crafty side today as she handmade her son’s costume for his Christmas play and it is so adorable!

Myleene’s son Apollo was playing the part of a Christmas tree in his play and his mum pulled out all the stops to make sure his outfit was wonderful.

Sharing the video of her making the costume to her 415K Instagram followers, Klass can be seen cutting fabric, using hula hoops for structure, glueing snowflakes and tinsel to the piece, as well as spray painting to top it all off.

The 44-year-old captioned the clip, “Crazy fir you”, she joked. “Completely underestimated how long this would take to make, but it was so worth it, with bells on”.

“My baby boy was a tree in his play. And yes. I cried when he started singing jingle bells and waving to us in the audience. An honour to be your mama, Snoopy”.

The mum-of-three proudly added, “(The music is my arrangement of Silent night from My lullabies: Christmas album. How beautiful is Ava’s @pianos_our_forte Cello playing on it?! Ad)”.

Pals and fans of the TV presenter were very impressed by Myleene’s DIY-ing skills, even Jools Oliver asked her to make her own son’s costume.

She wrote, “OMG that is to much and how are you so his dam crafty, totally awesome xxxx P.s River needs a !second Sheep’ costume”, followed by laughing emojis.

A fan of Myleene penned, “Oooh his wee face when you put the star hat on ! Precious little boy ! And such lovely memories he’ll have that his mum and dad made his fabulous costume”.

“Are there no ends to your talents??”, added another impressed fan.

Myleene, known for her incredible music talents, welcomed Apollo into the world in August 2019 with her fiancé Simon Motson. She also shares two daughters- Ava (15) and Hero (11)- with her ex-husband Graham Quinn.