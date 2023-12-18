My Mum Your Dad’s Roger & Janey share romance update after show

Roger Hawes and Janey Smith have been opening up about their relationship!

The couple first met on ITV reality show My Mum, Your Dad in May of this year, and promptly fell in love. Now, seven months later, Roger and Janey are preparing to spend their first Christmas together with their two sets of children.

In an interview with OK!, the couple – along with Roger’s 29-year-old daughter Jess and Janey’s 20-year-old son William – have been detailing how their lives have changed since meeting one another.

“I’d say it’s going very well. It moved on quickly from when, at first, you don’t trump in front of each other! It’s very easy in each other’s company,” Roger teased, as Janey added: “Life has changed – but in a good way.”

Recalling her “bizzare” time on the show, the 48-year-old mum admitted: “I was a rabbit in the headlights at first. It might not have come across, but I was anxious for the first few days. And then I met Roger and it was all fine.”

Just 18 months before filming began, Roger’s wife Joanne tragically passed away shortly after being diagnosed with cancer. Speaking about her dad’s new relationship, Jess confessed: “Just looking at the two of them together… even if I’d hated the entire experience, it would have been worth it for having Dad back.”

“I haven’t seen her like this – ever!” Janey's son William agreed, noting: “I’ve seen the failed ones and I know what that looks like… and this isn’t one.”

The couple are currently splitting time between their respective homes in Derbyshire and Sussex, with plans to celebrate Christmas in Roger's house on Boxing Day. However, they also haven’t ruled out tying the knot in the future.

“I’ve never been married so I would, yeah. I think most girls dream of that, don’t they? I always thought I would be married by Jess’ age,” Janey joked.

“I would definitely get married again. I enjoyed being married, it worked for me,” 59-year-old Roger agreed.