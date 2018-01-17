My body, my choice: The second Strike for Repeal is TODAY

After the success of last year's Strike 4 Repeal, abortion rights activists have come together once again to plan the second strike.

Last year saw 4,500 people take to the streets of Dublin on International Women's Day to demonstrate their destain for the 8th amendment.

Since, Repealers have been patiently awaiting the announcement of the second strike assembly, and that day has come.

'A historic debate is taking place today in Dáil Éireann. See you there at 5pm for the #strikeassembly,' reads a post on the Strike 4 Repeal Instagram page.

Since the last strike, the government has guaranteed that there will be a referendum on the 8th amendment this year.

However, there still has not been confirmation as to how the referendum question will be phrased or whether or not the 8th amendment will be abolished in it's entirety should a referendum be successful.

'The #StrikeAssembly will gather at Leinster House on the last day of the Dail debate on the referendum to let our politicians know that we won't accept anything less than straight repeal and full abortion rights,' reads another post on the page.

Don your repeal jumper guys and girls…