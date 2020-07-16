‘My body, my baby, my choice’: Myleene Klass responds to trolls

Myleene Klass has hit out at haters who are criticising the way she chooses to feed her son. The mum spoke out about the abuse women face when it comes to the way they choose to feed their children, but she stressed that it is her body, her baby and her choice.

Alongside a series of photos of her feeding her son Apollo, the mum wrote, "Uh oh. Some of us mums are being chastised for ‘pumping’. No one bats an eyelid prepping their own breakfast, why choose to get flustered over my baby having his? Boobs were designed to feed. How funny that some fat, cells and glands could so deeply offend so many."

"Being a mum is hard enough. You can’t do right for doing wrong. Seemingly, everyone knows how to raise YOUR baby except you. If you feed with formula, you’re supposedly the devil, if you breastfeed, you’re offending those that don’t or can’t and worse yet, the patriarchy won’t be able to control themselves…stop titillating the men folk!"

"My body, my baby, my choice," she stressed.

The presenter shared her personal decision, "I’ve been exclusively breastfeeding Apollo for 11 months. He’s my miracle baby. It’s a part of our bond. I love, LOVE doing it for him.

The photos of other women breastfeeding, pumping, normalise things for me and if mine, in turn, do the same for other mothers who feel embarrassed, judged or that they should need to stifle their baby under a Muslin lest they offend some wallflower with their life giving, breastfeeding skills, I‘ll continue posting."

"The cracked nipples, feeding through mastitis, engorgement, bleeding, blocked milk ducts, the fear someone’s left the freezer drawer open and ruined your milk stash, the night pumping, the leaking, the boulder sized bras cutting up your shoulders, the extra weight your body clings onto, trying not to spill a drop as you decant at work, timing your feeds so you don’t explode, watching what you eat and drink, these mums deserve support and respect, not critique. What a bunch of babies."

Preach it, Myleene!