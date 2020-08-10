‘My best mate’: Roman Kemp pens emotional tribute to Joe Lyons

Roman Kemp has penned a moving tribute to his best friend and co-worker Joe Lyons. The Capital FM producer died suddenly last week.

The radio presenter opened up about the close bond they shared as he returned to host the Capital FM Breakfast Show this morning.

Following the show, the I'm A Celebrity star posted a series of photos alongside a touching tribute. "You will always be my brother, my best mate and my partner. Everyday I’m missing seeing you and just wish I could show you how many people know you’re the best. You taught me everything I know, I wouldn’t be where I am if it wasn’t for you sat by my side for the last 6 years.

"Pushing me and supporting me through everything. I can only hope I gave you the same love, loyalty and outrageous amounts of fun that you gave me. We have so many memories that span from sharing beds in the middle of nowhere to dancing on tables to breaking world records. I’m sorry I haven’t stopped texting you and sending you memes.

"We were only just starting our adventure together but I’m going to take you along with me for the rest of it, flying that flag for the both of us.

He added: "I love you more than I can ever explain. See you soon mate @producerjoe."