Music festival beauty essentials – we’ve got you covered!

Festivals are back with a bang after a near two-year hiatus – and we can’t wait to get the party started. Sunny days spent with friends, camping out or just heading for a day away while watching the world’s best bands – what could be better?

Get ready to rock killer beauty looks day and night with a little clever packing in your beauty bag and some key essentials from Sally Hansen.

Gather The Glitter

A little sparkle goes a long way – and it’s an easy way to elevate your look for daytime, as well as after dark. As we head into the festival season, metallics are going to be at the forefront of your beauty routine! We think Sally Hansen Insta-Dri in Shooting Star (RRP €6.99/£4.99) is the perfect glitter choice for nailing your festival look.

Metallic Mania

Nothing feels quite so expensive and elevated as an extra hint of shimmer, so painting your tips with a light-reflecting lacquer is the easiest way to hack your way to a salon-level paint job without the extra fuss and budget allowance. Sally Hansen Miracle Gel in Terra- Coppa (RRP €9.99/£11.99) and Insta Dri in Go For Gold (RRP €6.99/£4.99) are two perfect metallic shades to choose from depending on your mood.

Neon Toenails

If you’re lucky enough to be jetting off to a summer festival in warmer climates then you’ll want to make sure your toes are also ready to rock. Channel long summer days with show-stopping sunset-inspired nails. In this case, orange is the ultimate summer shade of choice and Sally Hansen Good Kind Pure in Fruity Papaya (RRP €10.99/£8.99) in sure to stand out!

Tan & Glow

There’s nothing worse than a patchy tan ruining your festival look and with the unpredictable Irish weather this is a strong possibility. With Sally Hansen water and transfer resistant Airbrush Legs Spray (RRP €13.95/£10.16) and Airbrush Legs Lotion (RRP €16.95/£13.95) you can give your legs a makeover in just seconds, that says fresh and natural all day long. And for the ultimate festival look why not add some glow to your skin with Airbrush Legs Illuminator (RRP €9.95/£9.99) – available in two shades Golden Glow or Nude Glow, this light reflecting highlighter that creates the illusion of longer legs and glossy-skinned perfection, instantly.

Sally Hansen is available nationwide from all major pharmacies as well as a selection of online retail outlets.