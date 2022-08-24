Murder One, Ireland’s International Crime Writing Festival, returns 4-9 October 2022.

Brought to you online for the past two years, Murder One, Ireland’s International Crime Writing Festival is back with a bang from 4th-9th October with a host of in person events at a new venue, Dun Laoghaire’s stunning dlr LexIcon Library and Cultural Centre, many of which will be live streamed online.

Cultural historian and TV presenter, Lucy Worsley, will be discussing her latest biography of Agatha Christie while man of the moment, Mick Herron, talks to fellow crime author Declan Hughes about his latest novel, Bad Actors.

Ann Cleeves tells us about her latest Vera Stanhope mystery, while Steve Cavanagh and Lisa Jewell also headline. In addition to these UK visitors, the festival will showcase the cream of Irish crime writing talent with Catherine Ryan Howard, Brian McGilloway, Andrea Mara, Edel Coffey and Sinead Crowley among those appearing on a range of hot-topic panels.

In keeping with the hybrid format extensively used during Covid, we are delighted to be able to bring you two US greats, Laura Lippman and Jean Hanff Korelitz, in online interviews. With online access for many events, wherever you are, you can access a stellar programme featuring some of the world’s greatest crime writers.

Whether it's twists you enjoy, or a hardboiled courtroom drama, you will be gripped by the plot as it unfolds across three days at Dun Laoghaire’s LexIcon Library and Cultural Centre. With a free access ‘speakers corner’ reading area that will allow new talent to rub shoulders with seasoned authors, plus an onsite bookshop, MURDER ONE will have you hooked from the moment you enter the building. With easy access to the DART and bus routes, plus plenty of parking and restaurant options, Dun Laoghaire will be the perfect place to enjoy your favourite crime writers this autumn.

Crime is one of the biggest-selling genres in the book business and Ireland boasts some of the world’s top crime writers, Uniquely, MURDER ONE is run by crime author Sam Blake, who together with festival director Bert Wright, further aspires to establish MURDER ONE on the Irish festival circuit.

Sam Blake explains: “Murder One is supported this year by Dun Laoghaire Rathdown Libraries as well as The Arts Council and Dublin City of Literature – it’s a festival all about readers and post pandemic, when reading became such an important distraction, we want to re-introduce you to the irreplaceable experience of live author events while retaining an online presence to widen access for those who find it difficult to attend festivals.”

Bert Wright said: “MURDER ONE had only just secured a toe-hold on the festival circuit when Covid hit so it was discouraging to have our momentum so abruptly curtailed in that way. Fortunately, our audience was happy to support us online and hopefully this enthusiasm will carry over to what we think is a stellar programme in our new venue in Dun Laoghaire. It promises to be enormous fun.”

Catherine Gallagher, Dún Laoghaire Rathdown County Librarian said: “We are delighted to be involved this year with MURDER ONE. Connecting readers and authors is a key part of what we aspire to do in dlr Libraries and crime books are some of the most consistently borrowed and read. We look forward to welcoming audiences old and new to dlr LexIcon in October.”

Visit www.murderone.ie for booking details or follow @MurderOneFest on Twitter.