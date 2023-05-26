Murder investigation launched after woman’s body found in Louth

The investigation into the fatal assault of a woman in Co. Louth has been upgraded to a murder inquiry.

Gardaí in Dundalk have been investigating the assault, which led to the death of a woman in her 60’s, after her body was found at a residence in Bridge Street, Dundalk, Co. Louth on the evening of Wednesday May 24, 2023.

A post mortem has been carried out but Gardaí are not releasing the details to the public due to operational reasons.

Since the post mortem has been completed, Gardaí have said they are now commencing a murder investigation.

The scene remains sealed off and the technical examination is still ongoing. A Family Liaison Officer has been appointed.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses and are particularly appealing to any persons who were in the vicinity of Bridge Street, Dundalk on the afternoon or evening of Wednesday May 24, 2023.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Dundalk Garda Station 042 938 8400, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

Investigations are still ongoing at this time.