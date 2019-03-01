Mumford and Sons add SECOND Malahide Castle concert date

YAS.

The 'due to phenomenal demand' Gods have answered: Mumford and Sons have added a SECOND Malahide Castle tour date.

Marcus Mumford and his fellow brethren have curated an extra day in the capital with another show booked for Saturday 15 June, the day after their original slot.

The amazing line-up will see supports slots from on-the-rise singer Dermot Kennedy, Wild Youth and AURORA.

Norwegian pop sensation AURORA is slowly breaking into the market, and Wild Youth are Ireland's latest pop band to get their start.

Tickets for the second leg of the Gentleman of the Road spectacular tour are priced €69.75 including booking fees.

Head on over to Ticketmaster to grab them, you 100 percent don't want to miss this unreal summer concert, trust us.

Feature image: Instagram/@mumfordandsons