Mum-to-be Lottie Ryan shares sweet first snap of her growing bump

Pregnant Lottie Ryan is excitedly waiting for her little one’s arrival, as she’s about to become a mum for the first time.

The radio presenter announced the wonderful news that she was expecting her first child with husband Fabio Aprile this past February, but has taken a step back from social media ever since.

Just the other day, Lottie shared the first adorable snap of her growing baby bump — a black and white photo showing off her beautiful bare bump. Taking to Instagram Stories, the mum-to-be wrote, “We can’t wait to meet you,” followed by a white heart emoji.

instagram.com/lottieryan1

Lottie has previously announced the gender of her little one, revealing that she’s having a baby boy.

In March Lottie shared a sweet snap of her baby’s scan, captioning the post with, “Thumbs up from our little man,” confirming the happy news that they are indeed having a son.

Commenting underneath the exciting photo, Lottie’s former Dancing With The Stars partner Pasquale LaRocca wrote, ”Omgggggggggggg [blue heart emoji] yessssssssss.”

“Our little fella,” Lottie’s sister Bonnie Ryan gushed, followed by three blue heart emojis.

Meanwhile, Dancing With The Stars co-host Jennifer Zamparelli sweetly commented, “Look at him,” followed by a stream of heart emojis.