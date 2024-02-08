M&S shares research that shines a light on Ireland’s Valentine’s Day habits

M&S has shared the research on Ireland’s Valentine’s Day shopping habits and preferences as it launches its gifting range ahead of the day of love – including spicy emoji chocolates and fresh, high-altitude grown roses which come with a 5-day freshness guarantee.

The research also showed that men in Ireland, on average, spend 52% more than women on Valentine’s Day gifts for their partner – with men spending an average of almost €36 while women on average spend an average of €23.56.

Ireland’s most wanted Valentine’s gifts

In terms of what people in Ireland want to receive for Valentine’s Day, survey respondents were asked to rank five of the most commonly gifted items in terms of preference. Results showed men most desire Chocolate as their Valentine’s Day gift while women favour flowers. Interestingly, lingerie and underwear ranked lowest for both men and women:

Gifts that women would most like to receive, ranked from most wanted to least:

Flowers Jewellery Beauty/grooming items Chocolate Underwear/lingerie

Gifts that men would most like to receive, ranked from most wanted to least:

Chocolate Beauty/grooming items Jewellery Flowers Underwear/lingerie

M&S Launches Naughtiest Range Yet…

With the research clear on what people in Ireland want, M&S has revealed its gifting range for Valentine’s day – with chocolate for the sweet-toothed and flowers for the rose enthusiasts. However you say it, whoever you’re saying it to, tell them you love them with M&S this Valentine’s Day.

M&S has a huge range of Valentine's Day gifts this year.