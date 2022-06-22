M&S Liffey Valley welcomes skincare & make-up experts Clinique.

Great news as M&S Liffey Valley, Dublin, now offer a dedicated Clinique counter, with an expert clinician on hand to assist customers with their beauty regime. The in-store offering will include c.500 products for women and men including all of the brand’s bestsellers, such as the cult original Dramatically Different Moisturizing Lotion+.

The in-store shopping experience has been curated with the Marks & Spencer customer in mind, with easy navigation highlighting solutions for skin concerns and makeup looks for every day or occasions.

JP McShane, Regional Manager at M&S Ireland says: “We’re delighted to welcome skincare and make-up experts Clinique to M&S Liffey Valley. We know our customers will be excited to see the wide variety of bestselling beauty products available in-store and will appreciate having a Clinique expert clinician on hand to assist, elevating our in-store experience.”

The partnership with Clinique, the brand which launched the first ever line of dermatologist developed skincare in 1968, is part of a strategic focus from M&S Beauty on Skincare.

M&S Liffey Valley will offer a bespoke Clinique counter and a further three (Dundrum, Mary Street & Grafton Street) stores will have selected product available, displayed in a bespoke Clinique fixture. The full Clinique range will also be sold on marksandspencer.ie.