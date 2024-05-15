M&S Café reveals new drinks including exclusive Tiramisu Iced Latte

It’s destination: hydration this summer at the M&S Café, as the high street favourite reveals its hotly anticipated new seasonal menu line-up.

Topping hot weather-wish lists will be the new range of iced drinks, including a Rhubarb & Raspberry Frappe and a Watermelon Lemonade with juicy watermelon garnish. In a high street Latte first, M&S Café baristas will be blending up Tiramisu Iced Lattes, full of the famous creamy, coffee flavours of one of the nation’s favourite sweet treats.

Or fancy a regular iced coffee? The new Summer Blend espresso is full of flavour – it’s a unique blend of 100% Fairtrade Rwandan and Colombian beans with notes of candyfloss and marmalade. That’s not all, check out the menu boards for exciting seasonal spreads from the first ever Café grazing platters to banana bread.

COLD DRINKS

Tiramisu Iced Latte €4.50

This delicious Tiramisu Iced Latte is set to be a real winner. With all the flavours of the popular dessert, including chocolate & amaretto syrups combined with creamy whole milk & a shot of freshly brewed espresso. Topped with whipped cream and chocolate powder.

Rhubarb & Raspberry Frappe €5

Nostalgic summer fruit flavours – Rhubarb frappe blended with milk and ice. Topped with whipped cream, raspberry sauce, and freeze-dried raspberries.

Tropical Smoothie €5

Passionfruit smoothie base blended with coconut milk and topped with fresh passionfruit pulp. The perfect summer pick-me-up and a refreshing dairy-free option.

Watermelon Lemonade €4

Refreshing lemonade flavoured with fruity watermelon syrup. Garnished with a wedge of fresh watermelon and set to be the ultimate summer drink!

HOT DRINKS

The new Limited-Edition Summer Blend Coffee is a unique blend of Colombian & Rwandan beans, with notes of marmalade and candy floss. From flat white’s to iced latte’s, add it to your coffee of choice for an additional 35c.

NEW ON THE MENU…

Big Plate Grazing Platter & Veggie Grazing Platter €12

Utilising the best of the Foodhall – the grazing platters include a selection of cured meats, cheese, stuffed olives & semi-dried tomatoes. Served with humous, peppery rocket and warm Greek-style flatbreads. There is also a vegetarian option which includes a selection of cheeses, mixed olives & semi-dried tomatoes.

SWEET TREATS

Banana Bread with Maple Syrup and Butter €5

This Café classic is back – perfectly light and packed full of banana flavour. The banana bread is served lightly toasted (or not) with a side of organic Canadian maple syrup and butter.

Toffee Cake €3.95

All the flavours of one of the nation’s favourite desserts – sticky toffee pudding. Hand finished with toffee sauce and pecans.

Passionfruit Loaf Cake €4.25

If you love the taste of Passionfruit, then why stop at the Tropical Smoothie. Every slice of this cake is packed with passion and a punch, with indulgent vanilla buttercream and zingy passionfruit curd. Hand decorated with white chocolate curls.

Apple & Blackcurrent Crumble Cake €3.95

This sweet treat consists of a Bramley apple sponge, filled with buttercream and a layer of juicy blackcurrant jam, finished with a sweet crumble top. A firm customer favourite – perfect with a cup of tea or a coffee.

NEW FOR KIDS…

The brilliant Kids’ Munch Meal Deal is available all day, 7 days a week from your local M&S Café. Offering the same quality and value you’d expect from M&S every time you dine. Get a kids’ main, snack and drink all for just €5, plus a free piece of fruit.

Chicken Munchies with Chips & Baked Beans €4.35

New to the menu – a children’s favourite! M&S’ Chicken Munchies dish. Bite-sized, golden crumbed chicken munchies, served with chunky chips and a side of baked beans. This isn’t just any chicken munchie, Select Farm chicken munchie.

Tuna Mayo Wrap €3.60

Introducing the new kids’ Tuna Mayo wrap. Responsibly soured tuna mayo and sweetcorn, in a pinwheel wrap, it is also part of the Eat Well range, and you can be sure that it will taste great too.