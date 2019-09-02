M&S are selling a replica of Meghan Markle’s pleated Givenchy skirt

The Duchess of Sussex has swiftly become one of the biggest style icons in recent years. Meghan may not have as much freedom when it comes to her clothes, but she has certainly put a fresh and modern twist on the traditional royal style.

Meghan wore some of her most beautiful outfits during the Sussex’s royal tour in Australia/New Zealand. Prince Harry and Meghan had just announced she was pregnant when they touched down in Oz so all eyes of the world were on the mum.

The former actress knew the world was watching and certainly pulled out all the stops when it came to her royal tour outfits.

Meghan wore one of her most beautiful ensembles on the final day of the tour, a cobalt blue pleated skirt and matching top by Givenchy.

You can now replicate this iconic look thanks to Marks and Spencer who are selling a dupe of Meghan’s pleated skirt, but for a fraction of the price.

The pleated ombre midi skirt is currently available for €70, but there’s no doubt it’ll be swiped up in minutes.

As we inch closer to the festive season, this skirt is the perfect purchase. The glittery waistband and classic pleats make it the dream skirt for a Christmas party.

You can buy the skirt here, but we’d advise you to be fast as it already selling out in some sizes.

Feature Image: Getty Images