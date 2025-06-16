Mrs Hinch reveals son Ronnie’s unique request for his sixth birthday

Sophie Hinchliffe has unveiled the theme for her firstborn son’s birthday!

The cleaning influencer, who is also known by her fans as Mrs Hinch, is a mum to three sons – five-year-old Ronnie, four-year-old Lennie and four-month-old Vinnie.

Now, ahead of Ronnie’s sixth birthday, Sophie has revealed the unique theme that Ronnie has requested for his birthday party.

Earlier today, the 35-year-old took to her Instagram stories and filmed a video update for her followers, during which she laid out Ronnie’s birthday plans.

“Ronnie’s actually asked for a party, guys! Ronnie doesn’t really like parties, but he came home from school and he said, ‘Mummy, I’d like a party this time with my class friends.’ I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, okay,’” Sophie began.

“So, I booked a little local village hall, and I’ve almost finished everything that we need for it, but I need to make up the party bags, you know those little last minute bits,” she continued, before announcing the party’s theme.

“I said to Ron, ‘What theme would you like? What colours?’ and he said, ‘McDonalds, Mummy’. When I tell you Ronnie loves McDonalds, oh my gosh. I don’t just mean the food, the chips and the nuggets, he loves them, but the whole thing,” she exclaimed.

“So, ordering the food through the drive-thru, their uniforms, the hats they wear, the ketchup pump, just everything,” Sophie detailed.

“I’ve managed to put together a little uniform for him. I’ve got a little badge that I’ve ordered. Love him! I’ll share the photos once the party’s finished and show you all, but yeah. I can’t believe he’s going to be six,” she concluded.

Ronnie’s sixth birthday comes over a year after Sophie revealed that she received her own autism diagnosis at the same time as Ronnie's.

In December 2023, the mother-of-three penned: “If only everyone accepted and understood autism, the world really would be a much better place. Ronnie, thank you for being ours, for being so precious and simply incredible. Because of you everything finally made sense to me after 33 years."