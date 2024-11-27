Mrs Hinch reflects on pregnancy with third child after dad’s passing

Sophie Hinchliffe has been reflecting on the emotions of her pregnancy with her third child.

Sophie – who is otherwise known by her cleaning guru nickname, Mrs Hinch – revealed earlier this month that she is expecting her third child with her husband Jamie.

The announcement of the couple’s baby joy came almost seven months after Sophie’s father heartbreakingly passed away in his sleep.

The cleaning influencer has since confirmed that she will be welcoming a third baby boy with Jamie, joining the pair’s other two sons – five-year-old Ronnie and three-year-old Lennie.

Now, as she continues to grieve her father during her pregnancy, Sophie has shared an emotional reflection on her experience.

Last night, the 34-year-old took to her Instagram stories to post a beautiful sonogram of her growing baby boy.

Credit: Sophie Hinchliffe Instagram

“I know you have no idea… but thank you for everything already baby boy,” she penned alongside the image, addressing her little one.

“We’re waiting for you, our little heart healer,” Sophie added.

Later on her Instagram account, the expectant mother also went on to write a candid message to her 4.8M followers, reminding them that they do not see every aspect of her life through social media.

“That is only 5 minutes of someone’s day that you have seen. They may have spent the remainder of their day struggling with work/life balance, parenting through a difficult stage, crying alone, grieving, suffering with deep depression, the list goes on,” Sophie explained.

On November 3, Sophie announced that she will soon be welcoming her third child into the world with her husband Jamie.

At the time, she chose to post a video montage of the family-of-four decorating their new baby’s nursery, by writing the words ‘Baby Boy #3’ in blue paint and pasting all of their handprints.

“Ronnie and Lennie's baby brother, our baby boy no.3 joining us in 2025,” Sophie exclaimed in her caption.

“The 3 Musketeers, bring on the absolute carnage boys,” she joked further.