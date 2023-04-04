Mrs Hinch opens up about ‘worrying’ family health scares

Mrs Hinch has opened up about her private family life.

The cleaning guru, whose real name is Sophie Hinchliffe, had been keeping quiet on social media recently, to the concern of her fans.

A few days ago, the mum-of-two confirmed that she had been experiencing “a few personal life 'stumbles'” in recent months.

Now, Sophie has decided to open up to her 4.7M Instagram followers about what has been going on behind-the-scenes.

The 33-year-old shared a ‘ramble’ collection of videos last night, in which she spoke at length about health issues that have been affecting her family.

“My dad is in hospital at the moment, guys,” Sophie admitted, further revealing that he has “never been blessed with fantastic health.”

Sophie explained that she is remaining hopeful for her father’s health. “Dad is in very, very safe, amazing hands. The nurses, you are incredible.”

“So, I’m hoping that one day this week, he can do what he really enjoys doing again,” she wished, referring to her father’s passion of creating in a workshop. “I just want my Dad home,” she added.

Sophie then went on to explain that another member of her family is currently in hospital. “My Nan is also in hospital, bless her heart. She’s had a fall,” she detailed. “I know for a fact with my Nan, this will affect her quite a lot mentally.”

Sophie continued to get more emotional as she spoke about how events have been affecting her.

“It’s just a worry, isn’t it? Having loved ones in hospital is just not nice. It’s a worry, it’s something that you never want,” she shared.

Credit: Sophie Hinchliffe Instagram

Finally, Sophie revealed that herself and her husband have been concerned for their eldest son, three-year-old Ron. “Also, Jamie and I have been going through a few different assessments and processes with our Ron at the moment,” she shared, before getting choked up with emotion.

Sophie has mentioned to fans in the past that Ron has an ongoing struggle with invisible speech disorder, for which he has attended speech therapy.

“We are, as parents, navigating through things at the moment,” she said, before concluding that husband Jamie is “my absolute glue, my rock, everything.”