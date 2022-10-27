Mrs Hinch opens up about ‘struggling terribly’ with son’s sleep

Cleaning expert Sophie Hinchliffe, also known as Mrs Hinch to her many fans, is used to sharing her life online and receiving unwelcome messages from trolls, but in her latest social media post, she revealed she expects to get 'eaten alive' by some people online.

Mrs Hinch took to her Instagram Stories to share an update on the decor in her son Lennie’s room to her 4.6M followers before opening up about the tot’s sleeping arrangement.

When filming around his room, she showed Lennie’s bed which was made up perfectly and full of teddy bears. The mum-of-two then said that Lennie doesn’t sleep in his bed as he’s having a ‘tough time sleeping’ and will only nod off if he’s in with Sophie and her husband, Jamie.

“I’ve made a rod for my own back, I think”, she added before going into more detail about co-sleeping with the one-year-old.

Preparing to upset some followers and receive messages from trolls Sophie explained, “I understand co sleeping is a very very split subject so I won’t go into it all too much on here, I’ll probs get eaten alive!”.

“But I just wanted to say Jamie and I honestly thought we could parent our boys ‘the same’ but it just doesn’t work that way for us. Ron & Len are complete opposites, everything I did with Ron just doesn't work with Len and vice versa. Including sleep!”.

“So yes I am struggling terribly with Lennies sleep, and along with Ron’s RMD it means they’re both awake regularly throughout the night, every night, and the sleep deprivation after 3 years is real! It’s a thing”.

Credit: Instagram

Hinch then revealed she would do whatever it takes to help her sons settle and feel comforted by her.

“I don’t have the answers I’m just doing whatever I need to do to make sure they’re comforted”.

The 32-year-old also shared advice to parents when it comes to doing what they feel is right for their own children but may be worried about what others think.

“It’s not forever I know that and deep down I believe as parents we know what’s best for our babies at the time don’t listen to others putting you down making you feel stupid! Do what’s best for YOU and YOURS”.