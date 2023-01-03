Mrs Hinch has written a book about life on Hinch Farm

Everyone’s favourite cleaning expert Mrs Hinch has announced that she has written a book based on her family’s life since moving to Hinch Farm.

Mrs Hinch, also known as Sophie Hinchliffe, announced that her children’s book, Welcome to Hinch Farm: The Adventures of Ron, Len and Hen, will be released on February 2, 2023.

Sophie shared the wonderful news to her 4.6M Instagram followers by posting a sweet video of her sons, three-year-old Ronnie and one-year-old Lennie, opening up a present which turned out to be their mum’s new book.

The 32-year-old captioned the post, “The Adventures of Ron, Len and Hen have begun. This is by far the most sentimental and heart warming project I have ever EVER had the joy of working on. My own Childrens book”.

“My heart is literally bursting with pride. A story I plan to hand down for many generations to come and one I know so many families will be able to relate to. A book for us to read to our children and hopefully a book for our children to read to theirs”.

She continued, “Our journey, which you have all been along with us for, for many years. A journey which my family and I have really lived is now a storybook for us to pass down. I am so so excited for this”.

“I hope you and your babies all love ‘Welcome To Hinch Farm’ as much as we loved creating it. We love you so much boys… forever”.

The mum-of-two added, “I know you’ll all laugh when you read it because there’s something you’ll recognise from the last few years on every page xxx”.

Many famous faces headed to the comments to congratulate Sophie on her great achievement.

Geordie Shore’s Vicky Pattison wrote, “So cute mate”, while former X-Factor star Jake Quickenden penned, “Well done mate”.

Fans of Mrs Hinch’s also shared their excitement over the reveal of her first children’s book, with one saying, “How magical, so lovely that the boys will be able to look back and read this to their children, such a lovely idea”.

Another added, “Bless your heart kidda, well done ,be proud of yourself you deserve to be , we love you”.

We can’t wait to give Sophie’s book a read! Will you be picking up a copy for your little ones?