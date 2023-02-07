Mrs Hinch gets candid about son Ron’s journey with speech

Mrs Hinch has been opening up about her son Ron.

The cleaning guru, whose real name is Sophie Hinchliffe, has previously been candid with her audience about her son Ron’s struggles with speech.

Now, the 32-year-old mum has gone into detail about her thoughts on her son’s journey, and how it has affected them both.

Credit: Sophie Hinchliffe Instagram

Speaking on the Happy Mum, Happy Baby podcast with host Giovanna Fletcher, Sophie recalled the “cut-throat” moment during Ron’s two-year check-up when she was told that he had speech issues.

“My first, Ron, had speech delay, so we went through a lot of speech therapy and still go to it,” the mum-of-two explained. “For me, I obviously wasn’t prepared for that, but I didn’t know.”

Credit: Sophie Hinchliffe Instagram

Sophie recalled that she couldn’t help comparing her two sons when her youngest child, Len, was born. “When I had Len, I didn’t know any different, so when Len started saying these words that I’d waited years to hear from Ron, I couldn’t believe it. I was like, ‘How beautiful’”.

“But at the same time, it makes no difference, you know?”, she continued. “At the end of the day, their own time is the perfect time, and Ron spoke when he wanted to speak. He was just taking it all in.”

Sophie went on to explain heartwarmingly that despite Ron’s difficulty to form words, she always knew what her son was saying. “If I never had a word from him, ever, I knew what he was thinking anyway,” she said proudly, referring to her bond as a “mother’s instinct”.

“He could look at me, make a sound and I knew what it meant,” she gushed.

Now, at the age of three, Sophie confirmed that Ron’s speech has dramatically improved. “These words have come out of nowhere, and I sit there and I melt,” she beamed.