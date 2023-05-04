Mrs Hinch claps back at trolls amid comments about her mum

Mrs Hinch has shared a sweet tribute to her mum after receiving negative comments from social media users about her.

The cleaning influencer, Sophie Hinchliffe, has revealed she gets these comments from trolls about her relationship with her mum, with many people saying they spend too much time together.

Taking to her Instagram Story, Mrs Hinch revealed to her 4.6M followers that she received a comment that reads, “She’s always with her mother! Grow up Hinch”.

Sophie added that these kind of comments “anger” her, which led her to write her own tribute to her mum.

Responding to the comment, Sophie shared a video of her mum giving her youngest son, Lennie, a cuddle and wrote a moving message to honour her.

With Cassa Jackson's song Dear Mum playing in the background of the clip, the 33-year-old penned, “If no longer needing your mum means you’ve grown up, I don’t want to. I am so blessed to have my mum, and if I get the chance to see her every single day… I will”.

Credit: Instagram

“She is the most incredible, selfless person, and our boys simply adore her. So much has come to light in my life over the last few months, and it’s because of my mums love and understanding growing up that I am here”.

She closed off by adding, “I couldn’t imagine life without her, she understood me when no one else did. My biggest role model. I love you mum x kidda x”.

The emotional post comes after the mum-of-two shared a video with her mum walking around her back garden days earlier. The pair could be seen admiring the scenery during the nice weather.