Mrs Brown’s Boys star Gary Hollywood reveals wife’s pregnancy

Congratulations are in order for Gary Hollywood and his wife Cherlyanne as they have announced that they’re expanding their family.

Gary, known for his role as Dino Doyle in Mrs. Brown's Boys, confirmed that Cherylanne is expecting another bundle of joy after suffering a tragic miscarriage.

Gary and Cherylanne already share a son named Ollie together, who was born in 2020. Last year, the couple suffered a miscarriage and discovered the heartbreaking news at their 12 week scan. Gary is also a dad to Jack, Zach and Charlie from a previous relationship.

Now, while speaking to OK!, the pair have opened up about expecting another little one, and shared Ollie’s joy to become a big brother.

Cherylanne, who is 16 weeks pregnant, revealed, “Ollie is so excited to be a big brother. Although he's rooting for a sister. I think it's because he doesn't want to share his toys. He said I've to eat pink food to help”.

While Gary described this baby as their ‘rainbow’ after their loss last year, he said, “This news has just made up our year. We couldn't be happier”.

Cherylanne went on to explain, “We found out we were expecting just after my birthday in February, we are just over the moon. We've been trying again for a while”.

“After I miscarried I said that we wouldn't do it again, but I think that was just the process of healing. I went into my twelve week scan feeling excited but leaving with absolute devastation”.

She continued, “So, this time around I do often think about something going wrong but I'm also not trying to wish this time away. It's definitely a mixture of emotions – but we couldn't be more thrilled”.

While opening up about her pregnancy cravings, Cherylanne admitted, “This pregnancy – compared to when I was carrying Ollie – feels very different though. I've been really nauseous and tired, which I never was with Ollie. I've also got a bit of a sweet tooth and I'm eating ice cream every night”.

Reflecting on the miscarriage, Gary stated, “It's given us so much respect and understanding for other people who've gone through what we went through. Thankfully we now have a happy story to tell and another addition to our family”.