Moving out? We’ve got your apartment check list

Moving house or apartments is a super exciting time. You've spent months researching places and attending viewings – virtual or otherwise – and now finally you're all ready to go check out your new place!

If you're anything like me, you'll have made up a detailed, colour coordinated Pinterest mood board for every room in the house at this point. Wall hangings, bedding, cool glasses, accent pillows – so much stuff that often, the practical end of things often gets shunted to the side. Suddenly you're there a week and your sitting room looks amazing but you've no Tupperware, your bathroom soaked because you forgot a bath mat and there's no dividers in the cutlery drawer.

We've researched the top things that we all forget to pick up when moving into a new place and have put together this handy checklist for to keep with you for your next move! Happy browsing!

Hangers

Nothing worse than finally getting to your room to unload the suitcase full of clothes, only to open the wardrobe and find a mere two measly hangers (oh, and one is broken). These handy velvet ones from Woodies are our favourites, because they make your clothes stay on the hanger, so no silk or satin slipping off in the middle of the night and scaring the life out of you!

Cleaning supplies

Does your apartment have a mop? A brush? Bin bags, cloths, glass cleaner, rubber gloves? You'll want to give the place a good scrub down before you start to unload all of your kitchenware, so having these things to have on day one will help you to feel more settled in your new place.

Hanging hooks

For your coats, scarves, bags – whatever you need to grab on your way out the door! It's handiest to have something like this in the hall so it's within easy reach and you don't have to leg it back upstairs because you forgot your hat. Plus, this one from Next is super chic and practical. Its minimal look will go with any style decor too!

Shower curtain

If your bathroom doesn't have a screen, a shower curtain is a must. The place will get soaked and you might slip without one. The classic white look is nice and clean, but can get pretty dirty pretty fast which doesn't look great. This patterned one from Home Store and More however will add a little fun to a dull bathroom space and a pop of colour along with protection!

Mattress protector

An absolute MUST if you're renting. Not only will it give you peace of mind, but if you can get one with plush lining, it'll make your bed that much cosier. Win win! This TK Maxx selection is anti-allergy and environmentally friendly too!

Lamps

It's little details like lamps that can make a house that little bit more cosy. It's the kind of thing that you don't think of until you're sitting in your sitting room the first night and the options are either full lights or darkness. Lamps are an important way to add atmosphere to a place. These gorgeous selections from Home Store + More are statement and functional, showing how lamps can be an important accessory that can really pull a room together!

Cushions

This is another one of those accessories that really adds personality to a room. It's touches like these quirky and stylish cushions that change your living space from functional into somewhere inviting to relax and have people around. The selection in Meadows and Byrne's range are seriously stunning and will suit many palettes and aesthetics.

Throws

Perfect for wrapping up on a winter's evening or adding an extra layer of warmth to your bedding, who says these handy throws can't be practical and chic? Add texture and pattern to a plain room to really make it pop by choosing one of these selections from Next, full of eye-catching colour and warmth.

Fresh bed linen

New bed linen for a new space! Nothing says 'fresh start' like going for a whole new look in your personal space. Your bedroom is where you come to relax and let the stress of the day fall away, so it should reflect what makes you feel calm and most like yourself. These sets form Home Store + More are brimming with personality and are made of 100% cotton meaning you'll sink into sleep feeling cosy and comforted by soft sheets.

Glassware, delph and cutlery

You settle into your new place and throw open the cupboard doors to set the table for your first dinner to find the glassware consists of a novelty takeaway cup, a chipped pint glass and an oddly shaped wine glass that still has stains in the bottom. These are the things that are essential for entertaining and to make a house feel like a real home. It's one of those things people often scrimp on, but they don't have to break the bank. There's plenty of affordable and beautiful options from places like Next.

Storage

Storage is absolutely essential in a new place. When you're furnishing it yourself, it can be expensive at the beginning, especially when you've already put down a deposit and probably paid the first month's rent. If you're saving up for a long-term investment in sturdy and lasting storage like bookshelves and units, there are lots of affordable and handy options out there like these ones from Home Store + More.

Bathroom accessories

Towels, bathmats, bins, shower caddies – these things add up. But there are plenty of affordable options out there to kit out your bathroom. It's important to pick up those kind of things now, as they're something you'll put off for way too long once you do actually move in. It's handier to pick them up at the beginning and have them ready to go, like these picks from Meadows and Byrne.

Happy house hunting!