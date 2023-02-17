SHEmazing!
Movie time: One of our favourite rom-coms is on the telly tonight

by

Congratulations – you’ve made it to the weekend!

Now, after the hard working week you’ve had, you definitely deserve to kick back and relax with an amazing film.

If you’re struggling to choose the perfect movie for you, then not to worry – RTÉ2 has got your dilemma sorted!

The channel is showing Legally Blonde this evening, and quite frankly, we couldn’t be happier about it. 

If you are unfamiliar with the classic 2001 rom-com, then let us educate you just in time for this evening!

Legally Blonde stars Hollywood icon Reese Witherspoon as Elle Woods, a sorority girl who is convinced that her beloved boyfriend Warner is going to propose to her during a romantic dinner date.

However, Elle’s dream is quickly shattered when, instead of popping the question, Warner suggests that it is time to call it quits on their relationship. He is about to go off to study law at the prestigious Harvard University and is convinced he needs to date someone ‘serious’.

In an attempt to try and win back the supposed love of her life, Elle studies hard and, to the surprise of her family and friends, manages to sail through her exams and secure a place at Harvard law school alongside Warner.

However, is Elle up to the task of succeeding in the world of law, or will she fail miserably? And will Warner ever take her back?

Audiences will be able to find out tonight when Legally Blonde airs on RTÉ2 at 10pm. Now, in the words of Elle Woods: bend, snap, and go grab some popcorn!

