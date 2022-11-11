Movie Night! Settle in for the weekend with these amazing films

Finally, we’ve made it to the weekend – let’s breathe a collective sigh of relief, shall we?

Now that we have a few days of freedom to look forward to, we’re craving the thought of sitting down on the sofa with some delicious snacks and a great film to watch.

If you’re looking for some movie inspiration for this weekend, there are lots of incredible films on offer on the telly! Comedy, romance, action – everything is on display!

Have a flick through our top 5 picks, and see if any of these tickle your fancy:

The Amazing Spider-Man 2 (Friday 10:15pm, Virgin Media One)

One for the superhero fans! This time around, Andrew Garfield takes on the role of legendary Spider-Man as he tries to stop a ruthless engineer from unleashing a collection of genetically-altered villains against him. If that wasn’t enough drama, Peter Parker also has to deal with the consequences when one of his oldest friends is issued with an order to carry out an evil mission.

Jack Frost (Saturday 6:35pm, RTÉ One)

Not the happiest of festive films, but still a lovely watch! Michael Keaton stars as a rock musician who is tragically killed on a car journey home to see his family for Christmas. The following year, his grieving son creates a snowman, which then magically transforms into the spirit of his late father, allowing the family to spend one final Christmas together. Tissues at the ready!

Ted (Saturday 9pm, ITV2)

A hilarious comedy! Mark Whalberg stars as John, a boy who magically manages to turn his teddy bear one Christmas into a real-life, talking bear named Ted. Now, as an adult, John must try to balance his friendship with Ted alongside his deepening relationship with his girlfriend Lori – which becomes particularly difficult, especially when foul-mouthed Ted isn’t exactly the greatest of influences on him!

Jaws (Sunday 9pm, RTÉ2)

An absolute classic from Steven Spielberg! When a terrifying white shark begins to wreck death and destruction on the quiet island of Amity, a police chief, a marine scientist and a fisherman team up to help stop the ruthless creature and save the lives of Amity’s citizens. Yes, the technology of the shark hasn’t aged well since 1975, but Jaws’ theme music will always be iconic!

Notting Hill (Sunday 9:30pm, RTÉ One)

One of our all time favourite rom-coms! Hugh Grant plays loveable English bloke William Thacker, a travel bookshop owner whose world gets turned upside down when he has a chance encounter with Hollywood film star Anna Scott (played by Julia Roberts). Life gets even more complicated when the pair begin to develop feelings for each other, but will they ever be able to merge their completely different worlds together?