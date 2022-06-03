Movie Night! 7 fun-filled films airing on the telly this evening

It’s the June Bank Holiday weekend at last and we couldn’t be more excited. To help kick things off, why not put your feet up, relax and tune into a fun-filled film or two?

The TV Gods have blessed us with a stellar line-up of movies airing on the telly this evening, perfect for the quiet and cosy night in.

No matter what you’re in the mood for — a comedy-action adventure, a musical rom-com, or an uplifting drama — there’s something for everyone!

Here’s the rundown on all the best films airing on TV tonight.

Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again – 6:55pm, ITV 2

A sequel to the much loved Meryl Streep phenomenon that is Mamma Mia, this jukebox musical is what rom-com dreams are made of! Featuring a brilliant cast, Lily James steps into the role of a young Donna, while Amanda Seyfried, Pierce Brosnan, Colin Firth, Stellan Skarsgård, Christine Baranski and Julie Walters also reprise their previous roles.

Ocean’s 8 – 8pm, ITV 2

Another brilliant film featuring a star-studded cast, Ocean’s 8 followers con-woman Debbie Ocean (Sandra Bullock) as she’s released from jail after serving a prison sentence. She then goes on to assemble a special crew of seven women to steal a diamond necklace, worth 150 million dollars, from the Met Gala — an impossible mission that just might work.

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle – 9pm, Film Four

This 2017 reboot follows four high school students who after playing with a video game, find themselves thrown into the jungle world of Jumanji, where they take on the abilities and personas of their game avatars.

Pride – 10:25pm, BBC Two

Based on a true story, this comedy-drama follows a group of gay and lesbian activists who find themselves sharing a common foe in Margaret Thatcher with the British miners. To help families affected by the British Miners Strike in 1984, this group of activists raise money and start the Lesbians and Gays Support the Miners campaign.

The Nice Guys – 9:50pm, RTÉ 2

Amelia (Angourie Rice), a girl in hiding, hires Healy (Russell Crow) to put March (Ryan Gosling), a detective seeking her, in his place. After two hitmen try to get Healy to reveal her whereabouts, he concernedly pairs with March to find her, forming an unlikely alliance.

Man About A Dog – 10pm, Virgin Media One

Three luckless friends try to pay off a gambling debt with the help of a greyhound who happens to be a natural hare courser. Mo Chara (Allen Leech) owes £50,000 to a Belfast bookie, and with the help of his mates `Cerebral' Paulsey (Tom Murphy) and Scud Murphy (Ciaran Nolan), decides to head south in the hope of seeing a man about a dog.

The Second Best Exotic Marigold Hotel – 6:40pm, Film Four

A sequel to the 2011 hit comedy-drama, The Second Best Exotic Marigold Hotel features another brilliant ensemble cast including the likes of Judi Dench, Maggie Smith, Dev Patel, Bill Nighy, Celia Imrie, Penelope Wilton, Ronald Pickup, David Strathairn, and Richard Gere. With just one single vacancy left in this beloved hotel, it’s time to expand the business, which of course comes with its own complications and predicaments, especially with a very exciting wedding to prepare for!