Movie-Night! 6 films set in Ireland to watch this St. Patrick’s Day

For the second year in a row, we’re celebrating Paddy’s Day from the comfort of our homes, forced to come up with new ways to mark the day.

Since the parades are cancelled and the pubs have been closed for over a year now, we can think of no better way to get into the spirit of things, than by having a themed movie marathon!

That’s right, we’ve created the perfect list of films set in Ireland, ideal for tuning into all day tomorrow. So prepare the snacks (Tayto, of course), pour yourself a Guinness or maybe a glass of cidona and enjoy!

The Commitments

The Commitments is a 1991 musical comedy-drama film based on the 1987 novel of the same name by Roddy Doyle. Set in the Northside of Dublin, the film tells the story of Jimmy Rabbitte (Robert Arkins), a young music fanatic who assembles a group of working-class youths to form a soul band named "The Commitments".

P.S. I Love You

Based on the 2004 novel of the same name by Cecelia Ahern. The film stars Hilary Swank, Gerard Butler, Lisa Kudrow, Gina Gershon, James Marsters, Harry Connick Jr. and Jeffrey Dean Morgan.

The film follows a newly widowed Holly Kennedy who receives letters from her late husband that bring her hope, strength and inspiration — they make her feel as if he is standing by her side each step of the way.

Brooklyn

Starring Saoirse Ronan, this brilliant yet heartbreaking film follows a young Irishwoman who emigrated to New York in search of work in the early 1950’s, and ends up falling in love. When tragedy strikes back home, Eilis is forced to choose between her home town of Enniscorthy or her new life in Brooklyn.

Once

Once is a modern-day musical about a busker and an immigrant and their eventful week in Dublin, as they write, rehearse and record songs that tell their love story.

Leap Year

A romantic comedy road-trip film starring Amy Adams and Matthew Goode. The film follows a young American woman who travels to Ireland to surprise her boyfriend with a proposal on February 29, otherwise known as leap day. However, her plans are hilariously interrupted time and time again and are further complicated when she hires an Irish innkeeper to take her to her boyfriend in Dublin.

Sing Street

This 2016 Irish coming-of-age musical takes place in Dublin during the 80s, when the recession was hitting people hard. Conor is moved from his private school to a tough inner-city alternative. As he tries to adjust to a new way of life, he decides to start his own band, ultimately, to impress a girl.