Movie Night: 5 classic childhood films to re-watch with your beau
Cool summer evenings are the perfect time to sit down and get cosy with your significant other to enjoy a classic, nostalgic film from your childhood.
But what to watch?
Read on to get some ideas…
1. The Jungle Book, 1967 or 2016
This is a classic that even you as a parent will enjoy.
Follow Mowgli as he goes on a journey, meeting an array of animals – it's family fun, catchy songs, and a few life lessons about self-discovery all mixed in together.
What's not to like?
2. E.T, 1982
A young boy befriends an alien and keeps his existence a secret from everyone, except for his little sister (an adorable baby Drew Barrymore).
It's a tale about unlikely friendship and special connections.
3. Finding Nemo, 2003
You'll laugh, cry and everything in between in this fabulous Disney movie.
Ultimately it's a story about the strength of a father-son bond and how hard it is to let our little ones fly the nest.
Dory (voiced by Ellen DeGeneres) is hilarious and sure to be a hit with everyone.
4. Big, 1988
A 12-year-old boy wishes he was a grown-up and he wakes up as a 30-year-old.
Tom Hanks plays the grown-up version who explores the scary Adult World but realises he is not quite ready to be a grown up just yet.
The perfect movie for your pre-teen son who is desperate to be older – the message here is that childhood goes by in a flash, so enjoy it while it lasts.
5. Stand By Me, 1986
This story centers on four young boys who go on an adventure together, in search of a dead body.
It's about male friendship, growing pains, and trying to figure out where you fit in when you're in that in-between phase.
So put on that popcorn, whip up some hot chocolate and put one of these on, depending on how old your son is – and most of all, enjoy.