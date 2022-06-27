Movie Night: 5 classic childhood films to re-watch with your beau

Cool summer evenings are the perfect time to sit down and get cosy with your significant other to enjoy a classic, nostalgic film from your childhood.

But what to watch?

Read on to get some ideas…

1. The Jungle Book, 1967 or 2016

This is a classic that even you as a parent will enjoy.

Follow Mowgli as he goes on a journey, meeting an array of animals – it's family fun, catchy songs, and a few life lessons about self-discovery all mixed in together.

What's not to like?

2. E.T, 1982

A young boy befriends an alien and keeps his existence a secret from everyone, except for his little sister (an adorable baby Drew Barrymore).

It's a tale about unlikely friendship and special connections.

3. Finding Nemo, 2003

You'll laugh, cry and everything in between in this fabulous Disney movie.

Ultimately it's a story about the strength of a father-son bond and how hard it is to let our little ones fly the nest.

Dory (voiced by Ellen DeGeneres) is hilarious and sure to be a hit with everyone.

4. Big, 1988

A 12-year-old boy wishes he was a grown-up and he wakes up as a 30-year-old.

Tom Hanks plays the grown-up version who explores the scary Adult World but realises he is not quite ready to be a grown up just yet.

The perfect movie for your pre-teen son who is desperate to be older – the message here is that childhood goes by in a flash, so enjoy it while it lasts.

5. Stand By Me, 1986

This story centers on four young boys who go on an adventure together, in search of a dead body.

It's about male friendship, growing pains, and trying to figure out where you fit in when you're in that in-between phase.

So put on that popcorn, whip up some hot chocolate and put one of these on, depending on how old your son is – and most of all, enjoy.