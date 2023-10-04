Movember takes mental health to the big screen this World Mental Health Day

This World Mental Health Day on Tuesday, 10th October, Movember, the leading men’s health organisation, is bringing mental health to the big screen. Join Movember for an interactive discussion around men's health – kicking off with the debut of a documentary on the 30×30 Challenge and a panel discussion from the man behind the 30 marathons in 30 days – Seán O'Hara. The event takes place in the ODEON Point Square, Dublin Docklands at 6:30pm and tickets are available for €10 plus booking fee from events.humantix.com.

Marathon runner, Sean O'Hara (pictured above) took on the monumental challenge to raise awareness for men's mental health, having struggled with both depression and anxiety himself by running 30 marathons in 30 days. During the documentary, he opens up about his mental health journey and how he undertook such a physically demanding challenge to reach out to others struggling with their mental health.

Speaking about his decision to take on the 30×30 challenge, Sean O'Hara, said: “Having run a marathon for Movember for the first time in 2020 (on four days’ notice) I saw the impact that it had and how people got so involved, so I felt like I wanted to do something bigger and more challenging that could really get people behind the cause. I decided to do a marathon a day for the month of November to help raise awareness and get conversations started throughout the entirety of the month, not just one day. This short film documents that journey.”

Following the screening of the documentary, Movember will showcase how the charity is impacting the mental health space to improve men's well-being. The talk following the screening will continue the discussion of looking at what therapy is, how to work on your own mental health and how you can support the mental health of friends and family.

For more information and to book tickets, all money will go towards Movember, please visit events.humantix.com. This event will discuss suicide and attendee discretion is advised.

Movember 2023 is calling on you to join the Order of Mo this November to change the face of men's health. Raise funds. Save lives. Sign up now: ie.movember.com