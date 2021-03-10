Mouth-watering! This slow-cooker pork goulash is super simple

On dreary days like today, literally the only thing keeping us going is thought of putting our feet up and digging into a big, hearty, wholesome dinner.

That’s where this mouth-wateringly delicious pork goulash comes into play. This creamy Hungarian stew is loaded with nourishing vegetables and tasty pork which is sure to satisfy you time and time again.

The best part of all? You can make this dish in your slow cooker! That’s right — simply prepare all of the ingredients, throw them into your slow cooker, let them do their thing for a few hours and hey presto, you’ve got yourself a big ol' bowl of heaven…

Serves: 6

Prep Time: 15 mins

Cook Time: 3 – 4 ½ hours

Ingredients:

1kg pork loin, shoulder or roast, trimmed and cut into chunks

3 medium-size parsnips, peeled and sliced

2 large carrots, peeled and sliced

1 large onion, chopped

4 tbsp sweet paprika

850ml chicken stock

220g green beans, trimmed and cut half

200g reduced-fat sour cream

2 tbsp cornstarch

½ tsp salt

½ tsp black pepper

Method:

Place the pork, parsnips, carrots and onion in a slow cooker.

Sprinkle with the paprika and stir to coat.

Pour over the stock.

Cover and cook on high for 3 hours or low for 4 ½ hours.

In the last 30 minutes, add the green beans, sour cream cornstarch and some salt and pepper then mix well.

Serve hot with crusty bread if you like.