Motorist kills infant and injures 17 others on crowded promenade

According to reports, an eight-month-old baby has died after a vehicle veered through a crowded promenade in Brazil.

The incident, which has left 17 others injured, happened along the Copacabana beach at 8.30 pm local time.

Authorities have stated that they do not believe the incident to be terror-related.

Upon arresting the 41-year-old driver, police established he lost control of the vehicle, but was not under the influence of alcohol.

A passenger in the vehicle told authorities she believed the driver had suffered an epileptic seizure, with officials confirming the presence of epileptic medication.

As the country prepares for carnival season, the area along the promenade was filled with more tourists than normal at the time of the incident.

The incident is currently the subject of a police enquiry.