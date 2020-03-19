Mother’s Day gifts you can actually buy amidst Covid-19 pandemic

Mother's Day is just around the corner, but we are all feeling a little odd about it this year.

Some of us are self-isolating so won't be able to visit our mums, others are living in a different country to their mama and some can't even nip out to the shop to pick up a card for their mother, but we must prevail!

As the shops begin to close their doors, we've put together a list of gifts you can order online or pick up in the supermarket for your mum or the mother-figure in your life. And if you can't make it out then perhaps a neighbour or family member could help?

Bunch of Blooms

Aldi are selling a huge selection of flowers for Mother's Day this year. We have our eye on the beautiful Magificent Mum bouquet for €12.99.

Chocolates

Whether you pick her up some Butlers, Celebrations or Lindt, your mama will be delighted to have something to tuck into when you watch a movie together this Sunday.

Bubbly

We've all been reaching for the wine this week, if we're being honest. Pick up a bottle of her favourite vino, it'll help ease the stress. Aldi is selling prosecco for €7.99 so grab a bottle next time you're dashing to the supermarket.

Hand Cream

Our hands are in a terrible state from washing so much, but fear not, the gorgeous gang at L'Occitane has some of the most beautiful hand cream available. Practical and pretty, what more could your mam want? We recommend the delightful Shea Butter hand cream for €24.99.

Perfume

Little luxuries will boost her mood this Mother's Day so why not buy the divine Lavender & Coriander 30ml Cologne (€57) from Jo Malone?

Make-Up

The Wonder Perfect 4D Waterproof Mascara from Clarins (€26) has been on our beauty must-have list for some time. She can rock it out when you reunite for a well-needed drink when this pandemic ends.

Voucher

Can you ever go wrong with a voucher? You can pick up a One4All voucher in your local post office or online. She can save it for when things go back to normal or treat herself to something online to ease the doom and gloom.

Skin Care

Bamboo Age Corrective Masque (€58) from Eminence treats the skin by using the most powerful anti-ageing technology in natural and organic skin care.

You could also purchase a voucher for the Wicklow Street Clinic who do the most wonderful facials. They're closed at the moment, but it'd be such a lovely treat when all this madness is over!