Morning Live’s Michelle Ackerley unveils gender of her first child

Michelle Ackerley has unveiled the gender of her unborn baby!

Last month, the Morning Live presenter announced her pregnancy with her first child with her husband, Ben Ryan.

Michelle’s baby news came as she had recently opened up about her struggles with endometriosis and fertility issues.

Now, as she prepares to become a mum, Michelle has decided to share whether she will be welcoming a son or daughter!

In an interview with Hello Magazine, the 40-year-old revealed her little one’s gender.

"I'm expecting a little girl in October and it feels very special. When I found out I was pregnant, I told my husband, and he said this is a baby miracle,” she gushed, confirming she will be giving birth to a daughter.

Michelle then went on to detail the moment when she first discovered she was expecting.

"I remember coming home after Morning Live, and thinking: 'It doesn’t feel normal,' so I did a pregnancy test just in case. I'm five months; it’s quite amazing,” she stated.

The Crimewatch host then went on to praise her husband Ben, who is performance director at Brentford FC, for his support during her pregnancy.

"Every morning and every night he's been having a conversation with my tummy," she teased.

"It's been really difficult with the morning sickness and crazy headaches, and Ben's been so supportive. He's going to be an amazing dad,” Michelle added.

On May 6, Michelle announced her pregnancy on Instagram with several snaps of herself and Ben, as well as a sneak peek of her sonogram.

“I can’t believe it’s nearly been a year since getting married and I honestly didn’t think 12months on that I’d be writing a post sharing that I’m pregnant….” she penned.

“The news of falling pregnant really came as a massive surprise to both of us. We still can’t quite believe it. And so in October, the start of a new chapter begins for @benryan7s and I, albeit with nervous and cautious excitement,” Michelle wrote.