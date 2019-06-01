More than a marathon: Cork City race expecting thousands of fans

This June Bank Holiday, preparations are well under way for the 2019 Irish Examiner Cork City Marathon, with thousands of supporters and spectators expected on the streets.

While some of us are winding down for the next few days, thousands of others are warming up for this year's race, which takes place on Sunday, June 2.

Marathon fever has most definitely caught hold of the population, with one of Ireland's largest athletic events welcoming participants from home and abroad.

The incredible race is now in its 13th year, and is internationally recognised with a certification from the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF).

8,000 participants will run on the course in Cork this Sunday, with runners settling in to the city before race day.

The Full Marathon, Team Relay and Youth Challenge will be kicking off bright and early with a start time of 8.30am on Patrick’s Street, with the Half Marathon commencing at 10.15am on Albert Road.

The city's history and iconic buildings, streets and monuments will be shown off as runners take part in one of the biggest sporting events on the Cork calendar.

The route remains the same as last years, which returning participants are undoubtedly happy about. There will be some disruption to traffic from 5:30am to 6pm due to the scale of this incredible event.

A number of roads and streets such as Wilton Road and Western Road will be closed to facilitate the race between 10am and 3pm. Those travelling in and around the city are advised to leave extra time for their journey.

The South Ring Road (N40) is the predominant route to divert around Cork, but access to the City Centre is via the South City Link which will be open all day with lane restrictions from 8am to 1.30 pm.

The recommended car parks are at the Black Ash Park & Ride, and a full list of road closures and restrictions are available on the Irish Examiner Cork City Marathon website here.

This phenomenal event is universally recognised for its inclusivity, and it's more than just a marathon for runners, walkers, wheelchair athletes and fitness enthusiasts.

As with every year, there are some massively inspiring participants taking to the starting line. Some of those included this year are a double-lung transplant recipient, two teams of visually impaired runners and an Irish Defence Forces soldier running with a 14kg bag to raise much-needed funds for Cerebral palsy.

Hundreds are also joining the Sanctuary Runners to show solidarity for those in direct provision, a worthy cause.

Other runners are hoping to set a new personal best, raise money for charity and record milestone marathons like 60-year-old Mary Murphy, who aims to collect her 200th marathon medal.

Inspiring Cork wheelchair athlete Jerry Forde is also looking to cross the line for his 450th marathon, an incredible achievement.

Supporters and spectators play a vital role in this momentous day, not just those with a penchant for athletics. The people of Cork and those visiting the city are encouraged to take to the streets in support of these fantastic athletes and give them a real Cork welcome.

The crowds make a huge difference, giving participants that extra drive to make it across the finish line. The city will be coming to life this Sunday, so don't miss your chance to get involved for a great cause.

For participation information such as registration locations and times, race day check-list and for all traffic restrictions, head over to the Cork City Marathon website here.

Feature image: cameo.ie