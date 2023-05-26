Moonpig teams up with Rascals Brewery for Father’s Day!

In celebration of Dad’s across the nation, leading card and gift company, Moonpig, has teamed up with beloved Irish beer company, Rascals Brewery, to create a limited edition gift that’s sure to put a smile on Dad’s face this Father’s Day.

Perfectly packaged in a brightly designed blue & yellow box featuring a personalised “Cheers Dad” message, the limited-edition Rascal’s beer range includes four “Happy Days” beers that are great for every kind of Dad. Whether they’re a craft lover or even an occasional dabbler, this limited-edition gift will give Dad the full VIP treatment all from the comfort of his own home this Father’s Day.

Available exclusively on Moonpig from the 29th of May for €12.99 EUR, the new partnership with Rascals is perfect for those unable to spend the special day with the Father figure in their life, and can be sent directly to Dad’s door alongside a personalised card to ensure he still feels the love from afar.

So, no matter if it’s your Dad, Daddy, Stepdad, Grandad or even the pet dad in your life, Moonpig has a card for every relationship type with over 17,000 designs to choose from meaning you’re guaranteed to find the perfect message for your loved one. And, because no two dads are the same – why should their cards be? Which is why there’s also a wide range of sentiments to suit all tastes including funny, heartwarming, personalised, photo uploads and trending designs to choose from.

Speaking about the Father’s Day partnership with Rascals Brewery, Moonpig CEO Nickyl Raithatha said: “We’re delighted to be partnering with an amazing Irish company this Father’s Day with this exclusive limited edition offering from Rascals, as it perfectly compliments our selection of personalised Father’s Day cards which is the largest range we have offered to our Irish customers since our launch last year.

“As we continue to develop the business in Ireland, we are keen to listen to our Irish customers, work with innovative Irish companies and offer exclusive and exciting collaborations in order to ensure our range is in touch with the needs of our Irish audience.”

The new partnership with Rascal’s comes in addition to Moonpig's existing gifting range of chocolate, alcohol and personalised mugs and can be sent alongside any card order this Father’s Day.

For those who last minute merchants, fear not, this Father’s Day Moonpig has you covered with same-day dispatch within Ireland for all card and gift orders placed before 4 pm Monday – Friday.

The full range of Father’s Day cards and gifts can be viewed on the Irish Moonpig website here, priced from €3.29 – €5.99 EUR.