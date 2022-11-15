Moonpig partners with Alone for its first charity Christmas card range in Ireland

Leading card and gift company, Moonpig, who launched in Ireland this year, is delighted to announce the launch of its first Irish Charity Christmas Card range in support of ALONE. The range will consist of 14 new cards, all created by Irish designers, such as Conor Merriman, Susan McGing and Paul Delaney, with all profits from the range to be donated to help the crucial work ALONE is doing to enable older people to age at home.

Moonpig’s driving mission is to help connect people with the ones they care about most, which aligns perfectly with ALONE’s. Their vital work focuses on helping older people age happily and securely at home, strongly connected to their local communities. Christmas can be a particularly hard time for people availing of ALONE services, and this campaign aims to raise much needed funds for their vital work, helping those who are lonely, isolated, frail or ill, homeless, living in poverty, or are facing other difficulties. They will also be encouraging people to connect and send a card to those in their life who might be feeling lonely this Christmas. These small gestures can have a big impact and help the older & vulnerable in our community to not feel as alone this Christmas.

Moonpig is proud to work with a talented pool of Irish designers and illustrators nationwide to offer a great portfolio of exclusive designs that people can’t find anywhere else. Through its partnership with ALONE, Moonpig is highlighting the amazing range of Irish designed Christmas cards available from popular and well-loved Irish artists; Conor Merriman, Megan MacMahon, Paul Delaney, Jacky Sheridan and Susan McGing. These Irish Christmas card designs bring a real sense of Irish culture and traditions, from referencing the Christmas Day Forty Foot Swim, to leaving a pint of Guinness out for Santa, there’s something for everyone. By purchasing a card from this range, consumers will be helping to support ALONE’s mission.

Speaking about the Moonpig Charity Christmas Card Range, Moonpig Director of Cards and Licensing, Sarah-Jane Porter said: “We are bringing the best Christmas card range to the market that the country has seen and picked some of the most unique designs from talented Irish designers to create a very special charity range. We are delighted to use these cards to offer support to ALONE, they are an amazing charity that provide an invaluable service to communities across Ireland. As we approach Christmas, now more than ever, it is important to look after the most vulnerable and isolated. We recognise that even the smallest gesture can light up someone’s day and we hope, with this range we can contribute to less people feeling alone and isolated.”

Seán Moynihan, CEO of ALONE said: “Moonpig through their innovative Christmas cards have pledged their support to ALONE to help us Share the Warmth this Christmas. We are delighted to have their support channelled into ALONE to help end loneliness and bring practical support to older people across Ireland this Christmas. ALONE have identified that there is no stronger power than community and connection and Moonpig’s Irish designed Christmas cards are the perfect channel for people to keep in touch with their family and friends. While we work to connect or keep connection with our older people to the community, it’s encouraging to have such strong support from companies like Moonpig.”

Moonpig prides itself on its ever-growing range of cards, curating a Christmas card range with over 2,500 designs of sentiments to suit all tastes including funny, heartwarming, personalised, photo upload or trending designs, along with a number of great gifts to choose from. There are 29 specific Irish Christmas designs, including 10 in Gaelic. Support local designers while sending love to your nearest and dearest this Christmas.

The full range of Christmas cards and gifts can be viewed on the Irish Moonpig website here.