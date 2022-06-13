Moonpig launches perfect Irish Father’s Day cards for your dad!

With Father’s Day just around the corner, leading card & gift retailer Moonpig has announced the launch of the biggest Father’s Day card range Ireland has ever seen with over 1,400 designs to choose from – guaranteed to win you ‘best card giver’ status.

To create the range, Moonpig has teamed up with a number of Irish illustrators to create unique card designs which celebrate Irish culture, popular Irish sayings, and a variety of Irish terms of endearment for Dad.

Exclusive online designs from popular local artist Ferry Clever are also amongst the Father’s Day range, featuring well-known Irish celebrities such as Father Ted & Daniel O’Donnell alongside witty one-liners with a Father’s Day twist. Other beloved local Irish artists available on Moonpig include Twisted Doodles, Coakleys & Floillustrate among others.

For the first time ever, Irish customers can also add a gift to their Father’s Day card order with the option to include one of Dad’s favourite treats such as Gunpowder Gin, Jameson Whiskey or a box of Butler’s chocolates.

Speaking about the Father’s Day range, Moonpig CEO Nickyl Raithatha said: “We’re delighted to be offering the biggest ever range of Father’s Day cards to our Irish customers, and to give them the opportunity to add a gift to their card order for the first time.

Working with such a talented pool of Irish illustrators has really helped us to capture the Irish humour and sentiment, and we hope the range will bring a smile to all Dad’s across the country this Father’s Day.”

With Father’s Day holding a different meaning to many, the team at Moonpig has curated a range for all relationships from Dad to Daddy, Stepdad, Grandad and even pet Dad’s too. There’s also a range of sentiments to suit all tastes including funny, heart-warming, personalised, photo upload or trending designs to choose from.

For those who might be tight on time or leave things to the last minute, this Father’s Day Moonpig has you covered with same-day dispatch within Ireland for all card and gift orders placed before 4pm Monday – Friday.

The full range of Father’s Day cards and gifts can be viewed on the Irish Moonpig website here, priced from €3.29 – €5.99 EUR.