Montana Brown delights fans as she posts sweet pregnancy update

Montana Brown is about to become a mum-of-two!

The former Love Island star is expecting her second child with her fiancé Mark O’Connor. The couple are already parents to their one-year-old son Jude, whom they welcomed in June of last year.

Now, as she prepares to welcome another little one into the world, Montana has shared an adorable update on her pregnancy.

Last night, the 29-year-old took to her Instagram account to post three snaps of herself and Mark enjoying a holiday together in Sardinia, Italy.

The cute images showcase the expectant mum wearing a stunning pink strapless dress, which accentuates her blossoming bump.

“Family of 4 pending,” Montana gushed in her caption, adding: “ft dress of dreams”.

Following her heartwarming update, many of Montana’s 1.1M followers have been taking to her comments section to express their delight.

“Lovely pic so sweet,” one fan penned.

“You look stunning!!!” another exclaimed.

“I love you and your beautiful family,” a third fan added.

On July 29, Montana surprised her fanbase when she revealed that she is expecting her second child with her fiancé Mark. At the time, the announcement of her baby joy came just over a year after they welcomed their son Jude.

To share the news of her pregnancy, Montana took to Instagram and unveiled a beautiful video of herself on holiday in Santorini, Greece, wearing a gorgeous white dress and cradling her growing bump.

“Two under two let’s go,” the reality star teased alongside the clip.

After becoming a mum last year, Montana later confessed that she had struggled to conceive her first child with Mark.

Speaking on the Happy Mum, Happy Baby podcast, Montana reflected: “I thought, ‘We’re young, this is going to be really easy’. For the first four months we’d used ovulation sticks, and then I’d do a pregnancy test and it’d be negative.”

She added that they both subsequently chose to get health checks, as she stated: “We both went to the clinic and everything was fine.”