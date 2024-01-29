Molly Rainford & Tyler West confirm huge relationship update

Molly Rainford and Tyler West have taken a huge step forward in their relationship!

The EastEnders actress and radio presenter have announced that they have officially moved into a new home together.

The couple, who first met as castmates and fell in love on Strictly Come Dancing in 2022, chose to reveal their wonderful news on social media.

Taking to Instagram last night, Molly and Tyler debuted their new home’s account by sharing their first post.

The pair’s sweet video showcases them creating an adorable handshake routine in their new home. The video then cuts to Molly and Tyler performing the same handshake during their time on the Strictly live tour last year.

“Well guys, it was only right that we let you into our little home, the next part of our journey starts now,” the couple gushed in their joint caption.

Many of Molly and Tyler’s fellow Strictly stars have since taken to the comments section of their post to send their well-wishes.

“Wooo!! Congrats, here for the home content,” replied 2022 finalist and It Takes Two host Fleur East.

“This is what life is about,” exclaimed professional dancer Neil Jones.

“Ah yes mates!!!” added Ted Lasso star Ellie Taylor, who took part in Strictly in 2022.

After going on their first date in January 2023, Molly and Tyler initially announced their relationship in a TikTok video in March of last year.

Last month, the couple then went on to confirm that they had found their first home together in London.

In an interview with HELLO!, Tyler detailed at the time: “We’ve just bought our first home together. It’s mad to say that but when you know you know… it’s the right time.”

Molly also added: “We never saw this coming but everyone who meets us says it’s as though we’ve been together forever – and that’s exactly how it feels.”