Molly-Mae shares message to fans after revealing birth of baby girl

Molly-Mae is feeling the love!

Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury announced the birth of their darling daughter yesterday, sending a shockwave of joy and excitement through Love Island fans.

Now, Molly has shared an update on motherhood alongside gorgeous snaps of her and Tommy with their little one. The 23-year-old also shared her appreciation for all of the support she has received from fans since revealing her daughter was born.

Credit: Molly-Mae Instagram

Posting a black and white video to her 7M Instagram followers on her Stories of Fury giving their little girl nose kisses, Molly wrote, “Overwhelmed with love. Thank you for your beautiful messages and comments”.

“We appreciate it so much”, she added.

The former reality TV star then shared a snap of her and Tommy hugging while she gives him a peck on the cheek.

Credit: Molly-Mae Instagram

Hague revealed the cute picture was taken the night before their baby girl made her entrance into the world. She penned, “The night before life changed forever”.

Finally, the new mum posted a photo of her daughter taken just hours after she was born. Hague is in bed, cradling her daughter in her arms while she smiles down at her in the picture. She explained, “Just a couple of hours old. My heart just explodes every time I look at her… the love is unbelievable”.

When announcing the wonderful news that she had given birth to her little one, Molly revealed she was born on January 23.

Credit: Molly-Mae Instagram

The Love Island runner-up wrote, “One week old today. I can't believe we get to keep you forever. Becoming your mum Has been the best thing to ever happen to me”.

“It doesn't seem possible but my love for you grows with each passing moment. There is no feeling like holding you in my arms little one, my heart literally explodes”.

Molly-Mae sweetly added, “Thank you for entering this world safely for us and blessing us with the gift of being your parents. We promise to love and care for you unconditionally forever”.