Molly Mae shares frustration over unsuccessful 4D baby scan

Molly Mae Hague has been sharing the disappointment she felt at a recent baby scan.

The Love Island runner-up is currently weeks away from her due date, as she is expecting her first child with her boxer boyfriend Tommy Fury.

Taking to Instagram last night, the 23-year-old decided to open up to her 6.8M followers and reveal that her pregnancy has been having some bumps in the road.

“Yesterday on our way to baby girls 4D scan which was a huge fail,” she wrote, alongside a selfie snap of herself and Tommy in the car. “I was sooo excited to see her little face but we couldn’t see it! (Just to clarify she’s completely fine)!”, she reassured.

Molly Mae went on to detail the couple’s disappointment. “We left it as long as possible aswell to have this scan as they say the older the baby the better, so I had been counting down the days… wish I hadn’t been so optimistic, I didn’t realise there was a chance we could see nothing,” the mum-to-be admitted.

However, Molly Mae noted that the most important thing for herself and Tommy is that their daughter is progressing well. “she’s perfect though, fit and healthy and measuring completely average for weight/size at this stage which is all that matters,” she gushed. “Not long till we can see that little face in person… I just know she’s gonna look so much like her dad!”

Following her update, the influencer opened her fans up to a Q&A. When asked about how her front placenta has impacted her pregnancy, Molly Mae shared that she has been unable to feel her baby girl move.

“It’s been soooo disheartening for me, Tommy has probably felt her move maybe twice (which at this stage is crazy), I see my friends post videos seeing/feeling their baby move and I get sooo jealous,” Molly Mae said candidly.

Molly Mae concluded that her placenta issues also impacted her recent scan. “I think aswell that’s why I got so emotional after our 4D scan fail because I do think the placenta also didn’t help with seeing her face… after it’s stopped us from feeling her too I just felt so frustrated!”, she penned.

Hopefully it won’t be long before Molly Mae will be able to meet her baby girl in person!