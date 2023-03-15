Molly-Mae reveals new snaps of Bambi’s luxurious nursery

Molly-Mae Hague has delighted fans with a glimpse of her newborn daughter’s lavish nursery.

The former Love Island star welcomed Bambi into the world towards the end of January with her boyfriend Tommy Fury.

Taking to her home account on Instagram, Molly has given a tour of Bambi’s neutral-coloured nursery to her 1.3M followers.

One snap shows the nursery has a white couch decorated with a Hermes blanket, as well as clouds hanging from the ceiling and Bambi’s name spelt out in cursive lights on the wall.

Bambi’s cot is clear and made from acrylic, and even has a little Disney Bambi teddy perched inside it for decoration- how cute!

Another snap shows a white changing table taking up space on the other side of the room with books displayed on the wall, while a tall teddy giraffe stands in the corner.

The former reality TV star also revealed the nursery has its own en-suite, complete with white finishes.

There are pictures of Disney’s Bambi hung on the walls to add a nod to the tot’s name inspiration.

Hague captioned the insider glimpse of the nursery, “The Nursery. It only took me nearly 2 months to find the time to take pics of Bambi’s room”.

“A part of the house that feels like a little slice of heaven”, the 23-year-old revealed.

Many fans of the new mum headed to the comments to share their opinion on the dreamy room.

“Beautiful, Bambi is a very lucky girl”, wrote one fan while another said, “Omg cutest thing ever”.

“Obsessed. So aesthetically pleasing, also glad to see you back on this account I missed it”, penned a third of Molly’s followers.

Another added, “Her nursery is absolutely stunning molly. She’s a very lucky girl to have such a wonderful home”.

Some social media users weren’t keen on the nursery’s decor, with some leaving constructive criticism but others leaving nasty messages.

One fan of Molly’s clapped back at the hateful comments by writing, “Awww Molly I just wanted to say if you love your little daughter's bedroom and are happy with it then that is all that matters”.

“All of these comments criticising about cots, colours and everything else are irrelevant. All I see is a safe, clean , pure nursery made with love for a very much wanted and loved little baby”.