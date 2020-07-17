Molly-Mae Hague responds to cruel comments about her body

Love Island’s Molly-Mae has called out people who made cruel comments about her body. Photos of the reality star in a bikini were published on MailOnline and some of the remarks made about her body are completely shocking.

The 21-year-old looks healthy and beautiful, but that didn’t stop rude trolls from calling her things like “lardy” and said her body looked “awful”, which is far from the truth.

The influencer called out the trolls on Twitter and said she doesn’t know how they sleep at night. “I would genuinely love to know who writes these comments? Like how can you actually write shit like that and sleep at night? Beyond me.”

I would genuinely love to know who writes these comments? Like how can you actually write shit like that and sleep at night? Beyond me https://t.co/8uD45in9LX — Molly-Mae (@mollymaehague) July 16, 2020

Love Island winner Amber-Rose Gill responded to her fellow reality star and said, “They're actually fucking weirdos man like who in their right mind would even go to the comment section to say ANYTHING. You have a lush body and tbh I'd love to see what they look like.”

Another follower wrote, “And people wonder why people commit suicide & suffer with mental health, commenting nasty stuff like this! Ignore the haters! You look great! It’s only jealously!”

“We would rather see these sorts of photos than the perfect looking ones on social media! It makes me as a woman feel more normal with my cellulite, stretch marks and rolls!! This isn’t a bad photo, its reality & I’d love to see more photos like this,” another wrote.

Shaming the way a woman looks, famous or not, is just beyond cruel. People who think they can comment on someone’s body and critique it don’t realise just how damaging their comments are. The impact these comments can have on someone’s mental health is hugely concerning and people need to realise that a little bit of kindness goes a long way. The world would be a much better place if people didn’t feel the need to spread negativity everywhere they went.