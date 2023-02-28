Molly-Mae posts emotional clip of Tommy’s homecoming

Molly-Mae welcomed her boyfriend Tommy Fury home after his successful boxing win against YouTuber Jake Paul in Saudi Arabia.

The Love Island star and baby Bambi had an emotional reunion with Tommy when he returned home to England late last night.

Molly shared a clip from the sentimental moment where Fury walked in their front door wearing his winners belt on his shoulder to Instagram.

The 23-year-old quickly rushed to hug her partner and the couple embraced as Tommy marvelled at the decorations Molly had decked-out their hallway with.

She captioned the post, “MY CHAMP”, followed by a white heart emoji.

Hague had set up a giant sign that reads, ‘Welcome home Champ, we are so proud of you!’ alongside gold boxing gloves.

The sign was surrounded by gold and white balloons, and the couple’s cat can be seen waiting for Tommy closeby.

The new mum then posted a cute black and white photo of Tommy cradling baby Bambi in his arms to her Instagram Stories for her 7.3M followers to see. She wrote, “Complete” over the picture.

After Tommy’s win, Molly-Mae shared a tribute to him online, where she stated she’s “never been more proud”.

She penned, “The pressure that was on this boys shoulders… I will never ever know how he dealt with it”.

“Never been more proud of anyone in my life. GET HOME TO US OUR CHAMP”.

The boxing champ dedicated his win to his family and lovingly said, “I want to dedicate this fight to my new baby girl Bambi at home and my Mrs. I love you and I can’t wait to see you. This fight was for you. This belt is for you Bambi, I love you”.