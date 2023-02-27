SHEmazing!
Molly-Mae pens moving tribute to boyfriend Tommy after boxing win

Molly-Mae Hague has shared an emotional tribute to her boyfriend Tommy Fury after he won his boxing match last night against Jake Paul in Saudi Arabia. 

The Love Island star revealed she has ‘never been more proud’ after Tommy won his fight against the YouTuber. 

The pair fought all eight rounds and the final decision went to a judge’s vote, naming Tommy as the victor. 

Molly stayed at home with the couple’s newborn, Bambi, and had pals surrounding her last night as the fight took place.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Hague shared a message for Fury to her 7.3M Instagram followers alongside a photo of the pair and their daughter after his win.

Firsty, the 23-year-old shared a snap of Tommy holding up his boxing belt and wrote, “Never a doubt in my mind”.

The former reality TV star then posted a photo of their family-of-three with Molly cradling Bambi as Tommy wrapped his arm around his girls and gave his girlfriend a kiss. 

“The pressure that was on this boys shoulders… I will never ever know how he dealt with it”.

“Never been more proud of anyone in my life”, she added before saying, “GET HOME TO US OUR CHAMP”.

After winning his fight, 23-year-old Tommy dedicated his win to his family. “I want to dedicate this fight to my new baby girl Bambi at home and my Mrs”.

“I love you and I can’t wait to see you. This fight was for you. This belt is for you Bambi, I love you”.

Molly’s sister Zoe and Love Island bestie, Maura Higgins, were among those watching the fight in Molly’s sitting room, as she waited in her bedroom for the result, having not watched the match herself. 

Zoe shared a video to her Instagram Stories showing the friends finding out the boxing result and excitedly jumping up and down before they ran to Molly’s bedroom, where she was feeding Bambi, to tell her the result. 

