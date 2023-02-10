Molly-Mae opens up about breastfeeding struggles with baby Bambi

Molly-Mae Hague has opened up about her breastfeeding journey and shared a candid update about how she was struggling with her supply.

The former Love Island star welcomed her baby daughter, Bambi, into the world on January 23 and has been keeping her fans up to date on mum-life through social media.

Taking to her Instagram Stories earlier today, Molly told her 7.1M followers that she had a “really c**p moment” when her milk supply dropped yesterday and asked for advice on natural ways to help.

Posting a photo of a baby bottle, Hague explained, “Had a super super low supply yesterday, literally couldn't get a single droplet of milk from me".

"For the first time we had to give Bambi some formula because she just wasn't sleeping from being starving / not getting enough breast milk as my body couldn't produce it (I think from being so exhausted)”.

“Was a really c**p moment for me but I am REALLY determined to not give up, hopefully it was just a bad day… just managed 4 ounces in one pump so that's really perked me up”.

The new mum added, “Little wins”, along with a heart emoji.

Credit: Molly-Mae Hague Instagram

Molly-Mae also shared a sweet message for all the new mums that follow her on Instagram, saying, “All my new mums out there… you've got this. I'm with you”.

Earlier today, the reality TV star told fans that she was ‘challenging’ herself to put on an outfit that was more her style so she could take her daughter for a walk.

Showing her outfit, which consisted of leggings, a cosy jumper, UGG boots, a long jacket and slicked-back bun, Molly wrote, “Today’s challenge: put a ‘me’ outfit on and take Bambi for a walk”.