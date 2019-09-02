Molly-Mae Hague’s stunning PrettyLittleThing collection is HERE

We've all stalked Molly-Mae's lavish Instagram page, gasped at how fierce her wardrobe is and went straight onto the brand websites tagged by the Love Island influencer.

The reality star has officially launched her Molly-Mae x PrettyLittleThing collection, and it's everything you want and more. The newest brand ambassador curated the range, and it's selling out fast.

The fashionable runner up of the hit ITV show attended the launch party last night with all the Love Island girls, and boyfriend Tommy Fury firmly by her side.

PrettyLittleThing’s growing list of ambassadors includes Keeping Up With The Kardashians star, Malika Haqq, models Lori Harvey and Rose Bertram, reality TV star Natalie Halcro and wife of singer Miguel, Nazanin Mandi.

Molly-Mae became known on the Love Island scene for her killer fashion looks and Rapunzel hair-flip goals. She's hit the streets of Los Angeles to model her PLT must-have pieces, and…WOW.

The Insta guru rocks sleek statement suits, loungewear and off-duty denim, showing her followers how it's done. We simply have to stan.

The collection cultivates her own sense of style; a mixture of boss babe and comfortably cool.

PrettyLittleThing maintains its core offering of affordable fashion pieces for Molly-Mae x PLT, with prices ranging from €8- €50 and available in sizes 4 – 16.

Molly has always been a fan of the brand, and recently signed a major deal with the company worth £500,000.

Black satin dress: €50

Denim jacket: €40

Denim jeans: €40

Molly spoke about her excitement regarding the live collection;

“This is a brand I can only have ever dreamt of working with and to now have designed my own collection and to be an ambassador for PLT is the most exciting thing for me right now."

Shirt: €35

Legging: €15

"I wanted to create a collection that all women can feel powerful in wearing, I hope you all love it as much as I do”

Crop Shirt: €35

Trousers: €35

The Molly-Mae x PLT collection is currently available from yesterday via PrettyLittleThing’s website; shop your hearts out. It'll be sold out in hours so don't miss your chance to dress like the star herself.