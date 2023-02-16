Molly-Mae Hague teases workout routine 3 weeks after giving birth

Molly-Mae is getting back into fitness mode!

The former Love Island finalist gave birth to her first child three and a half weeks ago. Now, after welcoming baby Bambi into the world, the new mum is ready to get back into shape.

“First day back moving!”, the 23-year-old teased as she posted a series of videos and snaps of herself working out in her home gym.

Credit: Molly-Mae Hague Instagram

“These videos made me realise my [bum] has tripled in size from having Bambi,” Molly-Mae joked. “Some serious toning needed but I’ll get there in time!”

The Pretty Little Thing influencer also shared two contrast images of herself – one in her postpartum period, and the other taken in the latter stages of her pregnancy, from the last workout session she undertook before giving birth to Bambi.

“So beyond excited to get my fitness back… never felt so ready to get my body back moving again,” Molly-Mae penned.

Credit: Molly-Mae Hague Instagram

She also clarified to her 7.1M Instagram followers that she has been given the medical all-clear to start exercising again.

“I consulted with my midwife before starting to exercise again! The last week I have felt fully recovered and ready to move my body gradually again,” Molly-Mae wrote. “Just wanted to clear that up.”

Molly-Mae’s new fitness routine comes just one day after her boyfriend, boxer Tommy Fury, left home to embark on one of the biggest matches of his career so far.

Credit: Molly-Mae Hague Instagram

The sportsman is due to take on Jake Paul in Saudi Arabia next Sunday, just one month after becoming a father.

“And he’s off to go get that win,” Molly-Mae gushed on her Instagram stories yesterday evening, as she shared a heartwarming snap of herself, Tommy and baby Bambi before the new dad left for the airport.

"We will miss you dadda… So beyond proud of you," Molly-Mae added sweetly.

Best of luck to Tommy!