Molly-Mae Hague shares first pic of Maura Higgins with baby Bambi

Molly-Mae Hague has been opening up about life as a mum so far!

The former Love Island star welcomed her first child in January alongside her boyfriend, boxer Tommy Fury. The couple are now parents to a baby girl named Bambi.

Since becoming a mum, Molly-Mae has been slowly updating her followers on how she has been adjusting to her new role.

Last night, the 23-year-old decided to take to her Instagram stories to host a casual Q&A.

Amid one of the many questions that were sent in by her 7.5 followers, Molly-Mae was asked if having a baby has been harder than she anticipated.

“Yes. 100% yes. I’m not going to beat around the bush… I was not prepared,” she wrote candidly.

“She’s completely and utterly worth it all though,” Molly-Mae added. “Every single hard moment!”

One of Molly-Mae’s many fans then asked her if welcoming baby Bambi has changed her relationship with Tommy at all.

“Yes… it’s made us one million times stronger,” she admitted in response.

“Having a baby is all about team work, we are still figuring it out together but we are really lucky that becoming parents has only affected our relationship positively,” Molly-Mae penned.

For her final question, the Pretty Little Thing influencer was asked if her best friend and fellow Love Island star Maura Higgins has met Bambi yet.

In response, the new mum shared a heartwarming snap of Maura cuddling Bambi and kissing the top of her head.

Credit: Molly-Mae Hague Instagram

“She has,” Molly-Mae gushed alongside the image.

Molly-Mae and Tommy initially announced the birth of their daughter on January 30, by revealing a sweet black-and-white photo of themselves in hospital, cradling Bambi moments after she was born.

In the caption of their post, the new parents confirmed that Molly-Mae had given birth one week prior, on January 23.

We couldn’t be happier for them!